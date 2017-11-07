All Sections
    LIFESTYLE

    Best Pubs in London For Winter: Grab A Nook And Prepare To Get Cosy

    Tis the season to have mulled wine by the fire 🔥🍷

    07/11/2017 16:44 GMT

    We’ve had a good moan about how cold it is, and now it’s time to move on with life and embrace winter as it settles in for the long run.

    That means: fluffy socks, bobble hats and a cosy perch in your favourite pub, preferably by the fire. (If some jammy git hasn’t nabbed the spot first).

    We asked the HuffPost UK team to tell us their favourite London winter pubs - and boy did they deliver. Now go forth and get merry.

    • 1 The Holly Bush, Hampstead
      The Holly Bush
      "The Holly Bush in Hampstead Village has to be one of the cosiest in the UK, let alone London. It's an 18th Century Inn seemingly untouched by the modern age with all it's dark nooks and crannies intact.

      "Food is lovely traditional yet gastro-fied fare, if a touch on the pricey side, but then you are just off Heath Street. It's dog friendly too if you've just taken your pooch for a frosty constitutional on the heath and you both need to warm up in front of one of the roaring fires that blaze in the winter."

      The Holly Bush, 22 Holly Mt, NW3 6SG, (020 7435 2892)
    • 2 The Hamlet, Streatham
      "Perched on the corner near Streatham Hill station, this tiny pub is always cosy with low lighting, odd job furniture and a long, dark bar. It bills itself as a cocktail bar but has always seemed more like a pub, albeit a posh one. The staff are super friendly, and although you could go for a cocktail, the Malbec never fails to disappoint and warm you up for the walk home."

      The Hamlet, 10 Streatham High Road, SW16 1DB, (0208 769 1171)
    • 3 The White Hart, Waterloo
      The White Hart
      "A cosy haven just a few minutes' walk from Waterloo Station. A real find with gorgeously presented food - nip here if you need to go to dinner before the theatre or a gig."

      The White Hart, 29 Cornwall Road, SE1 8TJ, (020 7928 9190)
    • 4 The Albion, Islington
      The Albion
      "Famed for its Sunday roasts, The Albion is the perfect place to warm your cockles during winter. It's a mere stone's throw from Angel's Upper street, but the pub's wisteria-covered exterior and warming log fires have a charming village feel.

      "It also has a pretty swanky outside seating area (front and back) so it's a joy in the summer too."

      The Albion, 10 Thornhill Road, N1 1HW (020 7607 7450)
    • 5 The Antelope, Tooting
      The Antelope
      "In the midst of 99p and halal butcher shops sits this big, quirky pub that serves up good, gastro food and live music on certain days. Despite the high ceilings it is still cosy with dark panelling, period features and eclectic furniture."

      The Antelope, 76 Mitcham Road, SW17 9NG, (020 8672 3888)
    • 6 The Grove, Balham
      The Grove
      "I stumbled across this by accident trying to find parking and it's a gem of a pub in Balham's back streets. There are none of the crowds or yummy mummys, and the pub itself is beautiful - lots of light and air, beautiful furniture and a shiny bar. The food - especially the triple cooked chips were divine."

      The Grove, 39 Oldridge Road, SW12 8PN, (020 8673 6531)
    • 7 The Old Dairy, Crouch Hill
      The Old Dairy
      "The Old Dairy - set, exactly like it says on the tin, in a disused dairy - may be huge and often packed to the rafters, but it still manages to feel cosy and homely. "Dim lighting, oversized lampshades and exposed brick work add to its charm as do the great food, friendly staff and impressive wine selection."

      The Old Dairy, 1 - 3 Crouch Hill, N4 4AP, (020 7263 3337)
    • 8 The Great Exhibition, East Dulwich
      The Great Exhibit
      "Just what you need this winter: a gorgeous Victorian pub with an impressive selection of board games and finger lickin' good desserts."

      The Great Exhibit, 193 Crystal Palace Rd, SE22 9EP, (020 8693 4968)
    • 9 The Crown Tavern, Clerkenwell
      "Great selection of beers and papers, a cosy side-room and spacious main room. What's not to love?!"

      The Crown Tavern, 43 Clerkenwell Green, Clerkenwell, EC1R 0EG, (020 7253 4973)
    • 10 Three Kings, Clerkenwell
      "Fairy lights, posters, and a stuffed Rhino's head. This pub is packed with personality (and people - it's small)."

      Three Kings, 7 Clerkenwell Close, EC1R 0DY, (020 7253 0483)
