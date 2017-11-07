Best Pubs in London For Winter: Grab A Nook And Prepare To Get Cosy

We’ve had a good moan about how cold it is, and now it’s time to move on with life and embrace winter as it settles in for the long run.
That means: fluffy socks, bobble hats and a cosy perch in your favourite pub, preferably by the fire. (If some jammy git hasn’t nabbed the spot first).
We asked the HuffPost UK team to tell us their favourite London winter pubs - and boy did they deliver. Now go forth and get merry.
-
1 The Holly Bush, HampsteadThe Holly Bush
-
2 The Hamlet, Streatham
-
3 The White Hart, WaterlooThe White Hart
-
4 The Albion, IslingtonThe Albion
-
5 The Antelope, TootingThe Antelope
-
6 The Grove, BalhamThe Grove
-
7 The Old Dairy, Crouch HillThe Old Dairy
-
8 The Great Exhibition, East DulwichThe Great Exhibit
-
9 The Crown Tavern, Clerkenwell
-
10 Three Kings, Clerkenwell
MORE:Foodlondons bestSuggest a correction