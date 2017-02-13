OK, we’re not even sure where to start with this one, so let’s just say it simply, Beyoncé’s performance at the Grammys was absolutely incredible.

In a night that had, up until that point, given us Lukas Graham and Kelsea Ballerini performing ‘7 Years’, James Corden opening the show with some dodgy rapping and Ed Sheeran faffing about with his tape loop and a plain old t-shirt on, Beyoncé’s much-needed arrival really made an impact.

Her performance opened with a projection of the pregnant singer, as well as her mother and daughter, Tina Knowles and Blue Ivy Carter, beamed onto the stage in hologram form, accompanied by pre-recorded quotes about motherhood used in her visual album, ‘Lemonade’.