Beyoncé Confirmed To Play Nala In Disney's 'The Lion King' Live Action Remake

Beyoncé is set to star in the forthcoming remake of Disney’s ‘The Lion King’. The singer confirmed she will voice Nala in a post on her official Facebook page on Wednesday.

‘Lethal Weapon’ star Danny Glover will play her love interest, Simba, in the live action remake. Other stars who have signed up for the film include Seth Rogen as Pumba the warthog and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar. James Earl Jones, who played Mufasa in the 1994 original, will reprise the role. British comedian John Oliver, who hosts the political talk-show ‘Last Week Tonight’ in the US, will voice Zazu, originally played by ‘Mr Bean’ star Rowan Atkinson.

Getty

The film will be directed by Jon Favreau, who was also behind the recent ‘Jungle Book’ remake. He said: “It is a director’s dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life.” ‘The Lion King’, which is set for a July 2019 release, is the latest Disney classic to get a live action reboot. Recent hits have included ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’, which has made more than $1.2 billion worldwide. The original animated ’The Lion King’ made $968 million at the global box office and spawned a successful theatre production, which is still running in London’s West End.