Beyoncé’s mum has shared her excitement after the singer announced she is pregnant with twins. Tina Knowles, 63, shared her daughter’s pregnancy reveal photo on her own Instagram and wrote: “Wow, I don’t have to keep the secret anymore. I am soooo happy. “Twin blessings. Thank you for all your well wishing beautiful messages. I appreciate them so much.”

WOWI don't have to keep the secret anymore😀I am soooo happy ❤️❤️God is so good❤️ twin blessings. Thankyou for all your well wishing beautiful messages . I appreciate them soo much❤️

Fans congratulated the “Glamma” (glamorous grandma) on the news of her daughter’s pregnancy. “You are going to be a brilliant Glamma to those twins, Tina!” one person wrote. Another commented: “Two blessings, so cute. Exciting for you glammy gran.” Knowles isn’t the only family member who is excited about the new arrival. “They are all ecstatic,” a source told US Weekly. “They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon. “It’s even better than they wished for. Blue is so excited to be a big sister.”

Beyoncé’s pregnancy didn’t come as a surprise to at least one of her fans. People on Twitter have been retweeting a fan account’s tweets from July 2016, when they predicted Beyoncé’s family news. Twitter user @beyoncefan66 wrote on 22 July 2016: “Okay so Beyoncé is gonna announce a pregnancy in February 2017.”

Okay so Beyoncé is gonna announce a pregnancy in February(2017) — . (@beyoncefan666) July 22, 2016

On the 28 January 2017, the fan tweeted: “Beyoncé is pregnant. She told me.”

Beyoncé is pregnant. She told me. — . (@beyoncefan666) January 28, 2017

Beyoncé announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins on 1 February 2017. She broke the news with the photo on her Instagram page and told her followers: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.” The singer has previously spoken about expanding her family, telling ABC News in 2013: “I think my daughter needs some company. I definitely love being a big sister. “I just want to make sure that she can have a healthy, safe, normal life... and life is completely different now.”