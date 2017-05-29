‘Britain’s Got Talent’ staged this year’s first semi-final on Monday evening and, for the first time in the show’s history, it was left entirely to the audience to decide which two acts went through to the final.
Singer Kyle Tomlinson was the night’s runner-up and the first performer to go through. The teenager had wowed the audience with his rendition of Adele’s ‘When We Were Young’, which brought the judges to their feet.
David Walliams was particularly impressed. He had previously sent Kyle away, suggesting he get singing lessons - but on this occasion the judge said he was happy to eat humble pie, and professed himself wowed by Kyle’s improved performance.
The second act to to go through was Monday night’s winner, magical double act DNA. Andrew from London and Darren from Essex wowed the judges, audience and their viewers at home with their apparent mastery of people’s minds. They’d sent the judges wild, guessing the cards they’d chosen, as well as guessing the word David Walliams had written secretly on a piece of paper.
Girl band Miss Treat Vibe also made it to the top three on Monday night, the first of this week’s semi-finals.
Those going home included singing policeman PC Dan, as well as St Patricks School Choir, who were beset by a major technical hitch at the very start of the show, but were praised by judges for getting straight back on track and putting in an excellent performance.
