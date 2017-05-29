All Sections
    29/05/2017 22:10 BST | Updated 30/05/2017 16:36 BST

    Britain's Got Talent Semi-Final: Magicians DNA And Singer Kyle Tomlinson Both Go Through To Final

    For the first time, the judges had no say.

    ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ staged this year’s first semi-final on Monday evening and, for the first time in the show’s history, it was left entirely to the audience to decide which two acts went through to the final. 

    Singer Kyle Tomlinson was the night’s runner-up and the first performer to go through. The teenager had wowed the audience with his rendition of Adele’s ‘When We Were Young’, which brought the judges to their feet.

    David Walliams was particularly impressed. He had previously sent Kyle away, suggesting he get singing lessons - but on this occasion the judge said he was happy to eat humble pie, and professed himself wowed by Kyle’s improved performance. 

    The second act to to go through was Monday night’s winner, magical double act DNA. Andrew from London and Darren from Essex wowed the judges, audience and their viewers at home with their apparent mastery of people’s minds. They’d sent the judges wild, guessing the cards they’d chosen, as well as guessing the word David Walliams had written secretly on a piece of paper. 

    ITV
    DNA wowed the judges and emerged the winners of Monday night's first semi-final

    Girl band Miss Treat Vibe also made it to the top three on Monday night, the first of this week’s semi-finals. 

    Those going home included singing policeman PC Dan, as well as St Patricks School Choir, who were beset by a major technical hitch at the very start of the show, but were praised by judges for getting straight back on track and putting in an excellent performance. 

    ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finals continue this week on ITV at 7.30pm. 

