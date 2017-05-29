‘Britain’s Got Talent’ staged this year’s first semi-final on Monday evening and, for the first time in the show’s history, it was left entirely to the audience to decide which two acts went through to the final.

Singer Kyle Tomlinson was the night’s runner-up and the first performer to go through. The teenager had wowed the audience with his rendition of Adele’s ‘When We Were Young’, which brought the judges to their feet.

David Walliams was particularly impressed. He had previously sent Kyle away, suggesting he get singing lessons - but on this occasion the judge said he was happy to eat humble pie, and professed himself wowed by Kyle’s improved performance.