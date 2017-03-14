‘The Big Bang Theory’ will be getting a spin-off, as network CBS has confirmed plans for an all-new series, which will focus on Sheldon Cooper’s school years.
‘Young Sheldon’ will arrive on our screens in 2018, reports Variety, and while Jim Parsons obviously won’t be playing the nine-year-old version of his character, he will be narrating the programme.
Jim will also act as an executive producer on ‘Young Sheldon’, with child actor Iain Armitage nabbing the lead role.
Iain is no stranger to the entertainment industry, thanks to roles in HBO’s new drama ‘Big Little Lies’ and the upcoming film ‘The Legacy Of A Whitetail Deer Hunter’.
Variety adds that the pilot script was written by ‘The Big Bang Theory’ showrunner Steven Molaro.
Meanwhile, the stars of the main show recently agreed new deals for the 11th and 12th (!) seasons, with Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg taking pay cuts so that Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch could have wage increases.
Since it debuted in 2006, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ has become one of CBS’s biggest shows, and it’s the channel’s number one comedy, for viewers aged 18-49 years old.
The ninth season in particular was labelled a huge success, as an average of 20 million people tuned in each week.