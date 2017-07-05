‘Big Brother’ has responded to claims by evicted housemate Rebecca Jane that participants on the regular series are paid to take part.

On Tuesday (4 July), Rebecca was asked by one of her Twitter followers why she agreed to take part in the regular series of ‘BB’ despite being an author and making occasional appearances as an expert on shows like ‘This Morning’ and ‘Loose Women’.

She responded: “Because I was asked, paid, personal reasons, wanted a holiday and I love the show.”