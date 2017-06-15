Not since Lauren Goodger was in the ‘Big Brother’ house have we seen a housemate urinate in the pool with such shamelessness - but contestant Chanelle McCleary has managed it.

The reality star peed-off (pun very much intended) houseguest Gemma Collins after having a wee during a late-night dip.

The housemates were all enjoying a drinking session together in the pool, when Chanelle decided to relief herself whilst right next to the ‘TOWIE’ star.