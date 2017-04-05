Channel 5 look to be going for a completely different feel to this year’s ‘Big Brother’, with the news they are lining up a porn star for the new series.
Gemma Massey is reported to be entering the reality show, despite calls from fans of the show to return to its roots with members of the public, rather than the z-list celebrities who entered the house last year.
Both The Sun and the Daily Star have reported Gemma will be participating alongside someone she knows, as this year’s series will feature pairs.
A source told the Daily Star: “There might be someone in the house that she knows, maybe an ex or someone she doesn’t get along with.
“Big Brother’s told them they have no limits on what they’re allowed to do or how they’re allowed to behave,” they added.
Another added to The Sun: “Gemma understands this is TV and Big Brother have bought a lot to the table and she doesn’t want to let them down.”
As well as her plethora of adult films, Gemma is also known for dating former ‘TOWIE’ star Kirk Norcross, who she split from in 2012 - shortly before he entered the ‘Celebrity’ version of the series.
With ‘BB’ bosses on the lookout for pairs this year, it was previously claimed ‘X Factor’ duo Bratavio are being lined up to appear as contestants.
A source told The Sun: “During their time on ‘The X Factor’ they had the whole nation talking about them, and that’s what bosses are hoping will happen when ‘Big Brother’ comes back.
“Bradley and Ottavio are both reality TV pros, being in the house won’t phase them and they are bound to bring plenty of drama and excitement to the show.”
Others rumoured to be appearing include the the “Peru Two”, plastic surgery-lover Rodrigo Alves and so-called Kim Kardashian wannabe Janey Farrell.
‘Big Brother’ returns to Channel 5 this summer.