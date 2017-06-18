’Big Brother’ removed contestant Kayleigh Morris from the house after she made a threat of violence against Chanelle McCleary, it has been revealed. On Saturday (17 June), bosses announced they had taken the step of booting the former ‘Ex On The Beach’ star off the Channel 5 reality series, with the reasons for it becoming clear during that night’s episode.

Kayleigh became embroiled in an argument Chanelle after she was overheard discussing with some of the other girls how Ellie Young follows Kayleigh around the house. “What you being so hostile for? You’re pathetic,” Kayleigh raged. Chanelle then knocked Kayleigh’s drink over, to which she then threatened to “smash her face in” in response. “Are you fucking joking, get her the fuck out of here bruv,” she screamed. “I’ll smash your fucking face in.” She added: “True fucking colours now, you stupid c***.”

Big Brother immediately called her to the Diary Room to cool off and sent her to a secret bedroom to spend the rest of the night away from the rest of the house. It was later decided she would be shown the door altogether, and left the house through the Diary Room. A spokesperson previously said in a statement: “Kayleigh has been removed from the house. Big Brother cannot tolerate threats of actual violence in the Big Brother house.” She is the second person to leave the show this year not through the traditional eviction process. During the first week, Arthur Fulford mysteriously left the house following a private, unaired conversation with bosses. ‘BB7’ contestant Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace later claimed she had been in touch with Arthur, who disclosed he left due to bullying. However, his fellow housemate Mandy Longworth admitted she was suspicious of this claim. ‘Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.