'Big Brother' Axe Reports Reach New Heights As Channel 5 Searches For Shows To Replace It

Claims ‘Big Brother’ is set to be axed this year have reached new heights, as it has been reported Channel 5 are already looking for new shows to replace it. According to Broadcast, bosses are currently receiving pitches to fill the 110 vacant hours in the primetime schedule should they decide not to renew their deal to air the reality show.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Emma Willis is the host of 'Big Brother'

However, it is claimed this is simply a contingency plan, with Channel 5 saying it is “prudent” to want to have something prepared if ‘BB’ is axed. Channel 5′s current contract with production company Endemol will take them to the end of 2018, with one more civilian series and one more celebrity run set to air this year. Meanwhile, a Channel 5 spokesperson told Digital Spy there is currently no updates on the ‘Big Brother’ negotiations, but fans can expect news soon. Previous reports have claimed Channel 5 could reach a new deal, but the show’s budget could be cut, in line with the ratings decline it has suffered in recent years.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Courtney Act won the most recent series of 'Celebrity Big Brother'