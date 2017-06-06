When it was first announced that ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Love Island’ were being pitted against each other by launching on the same night, we had just one question: who would come out triumphant in the ratings battle? Well, the results are in, and while ‘BB’ did manage to pull in more viewers with its series debut last night (5 June), Channel 5 probably shouldn’t be celebrating just yet.

PA Wire/PA Images 'Big Brother' host Emma Willis

As reported by Tellymix, the new series of ‘Love Island’ debuted with a respectable 1.25 million viewers, which is particularly impressive as this figure is almost double what last year’s series opener drew in. Meanwhile ‘Big Brother’ pulled in 1.32 million viewers, and while this is higher than its reality rival, it also makes this year’s the lowest-watched launch in the show’s 17-year history.

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Caroline Flack in this year's 'Love Island' launch show