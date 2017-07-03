‘Big Brother’ has been dealt another blow, with the ratings for the current series reaching an all-time low over the weekend.

On Saturday (1 July) night, Channel 5 managed to draw in an average of just 650,000 viewers, with just 540,000 watching at its lowest point, according to The Sun.

These are the lowest ever ratings for the long-serving reality TV show, which debuted on Channel 4 in 2000 before making the jump to its current home in 2012.