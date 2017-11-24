Big-Hearted Paramedics Wheel Dying Patient To The Beach For A Last Look At The Sea

Amid the excesses of Thanksgiving and Black Friday comes this heart-warming tale from Australia.
Posted by Queensland Ambulance Service, it tells the story of a crew transporting a terminally ill patient to a care unit and making a very meaningful detour on the way.
Recounted in a Facebook post via Helen Donaldson, “the patient expressed that she just wished she could be at the beach again.
“Above and beyond, the crew took this small diversion to the awesome beach at Hervey Bay to give the patient this opportunity – tears were shed and the patient felt very happy.
“Sometimes it’s not the drugs/ training/ skills – sometimes all you need is empathy to make a difference!”
The accompanying image shows the patient, still in her gurney, on the shore of the beach, propped up and gazing out to sea as a paramedic stands close by.
In just 24 hours the post has been shared by close to 20,000 people and ‘liked’ almost 60,000 times.