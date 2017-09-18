A biker who pulled “hair-raising” wheelies, steered his motorcycle with his thighs and took a selfie while riding on the M6 has been jailed for eight months.

Pawel Zietowski, 27, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after an unmarked police car captured his antics on one of Britain’s busiest motorways on June 3.

As well as catching the car paint-sprayer travelling at speeds of up to 117 miles per hour, the video also shows him rummaging through his backpack to find a mobile phone.

Zietowski told probation officers he was practising stunt-riding before he was pulled over by police near Yarnfield, Staffordshire, the Press Association reported.