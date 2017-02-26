‘Titanic’ star Bill Paxton has died aged 61.

The popular US actor passed away on Saturday from complications following heart surgery, his family has revealed to US media.

On the big screen, he had a string of hits, including ’Twister’ and ’Titanic’. On TV, he was the star of HBO’s polygamy drama ‘Big Love’, for which he received three Golden Globe nominations, and was nominated for an Emmy for his role in the mini-series ‘Hatfields and McCoys’.