‘Titanic’ star Bill Paxton has died aged 61.
The popular US actor passed away on Saturday from complications following heart surgery, his family has revealed to US media.
On the big screen, he had a string of hits, including ’Twister’ and ’Titanic’. On TV, he was the star of HBO’s polygamy drama ‘Big Love’, for which he received three Golden Globe nominations, and was nominated for an Emmy for his role in the mini-series ‘Hatfields and McCoys’.
Other films on his long resume included his breakthrough role in ‘The Terminator’, ‘Weird Science’, ‘Aliens’, ‘Predator 2’, ‘True Lies’ and ‘Apollo 13’.
Four years after his role as Brock Lovett in ‘Titanic’, he accompanied the film’s director James Cameron on an underwater expedition to the actual ocean-liner.
He leaves three children and his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbery.
His family announced today:
“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.”
They saluted his “illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker”.
The family added in their statement:
“Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”