The mother of Billie-Jo Jenkins has called for the investigation into the schoolgirl’s murder to be reopened on the 20th anniversary of her death. Billie-Jo was found in a pool of blood with head injuries inflicted by a metal tent peg on the patio of her foster family’s large Victorian home in Lower Park Road, Hastings, East Sussex, on February 15 1997. Sion Jenkins, the 13-year-old’s foster father, was convicted of the murder and jailed for life, but was acquitted in 2006, following two inconclusive trials.

Billie-Jo’s birth mother Deborah Barnett told The Mirror: “It would be great if they could open the investigation again and get some fresh eyes on it. “The police have nothing to lose and everything to gain. I can’t describe it to you, unless you have lost a child, it’s a nightmare. I want to get justice for her.” Jenkins, who was cleared of murder after spending six years in jail, has said in the past there was a reluctance by officers to look again at the case files. The former deputy headteacher said he believes the answer to bringing her killer to justice lies within the tens of thousands of sheets of evidence collected by police.

