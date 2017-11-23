A random photo bought for $10 at a flea market is now believed to feature both Billy the Kid and Pat Garrett – and could be worth millions. The tintype snap was bought by US lawyer Frank Abrams in North Carolina and was displayed for years in his spare room. Abrams contacted experts after watching a documentary about the discovery of another picture of the Wild West outlaw, who was shot dead by his former friend Sheriff Pat Garrett in 1881.

Frank Abrams Experts believe Bill the Kid is pictured second from left and Pat Garrett is on the far right

Tintype specialist William Dunniway told the New York Times the image was probably taken between 1875 and 1880, adding: “Everything matches: the plate, the clothing, the firearm.” After further investigations using facial recognition technology and a handwriting expert, it was concluded that the picture did indeed feature the former friends turned enemies. Abrams told HuffPost UK: “When Garrett was first recognised, I knew I had something. All attention then went to the younger man with large Adams apple. “Now that the identities have been verified, I occasionally have to kick myself asking if this isn’t a dream.

Mark Leffingwell / Reuters In 2011 this picture of Billy the Kid was auctioned for $2.3million