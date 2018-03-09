Binge-Watching TV Could Raise Bowel Cancer Risk In Men

Sitting down to binge-watch more than four hours of TV a day could increase a man’s risk of developing bowel cancer, a new study has suggested. Compared to those who watched one hour or less per day, watching more than four hours of TV was associated with a 35% greater risk of developing bowel cancer in men. The results were not the same for women. Interestingly, researchers found no link between computer screen time and bowel cancer risk.

Hoxton/Tom Merton via Getty Images

Dr Neil Murphy, lead researcher based at the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in France, said: “Previous research suggests that watching TV may be associated with other behaviours, such as smoking, drinking and snacking more, and we know that these things can increase the risk of bowel cancer. “Being sedentary is also associated with weight gain and greater body fat. Excess body fat may influence the blood levels of hormones and other chemicals which affect the way our cells grow, and can increase bowel cancer risk.” It is one of the largest studies to date investigating the link between sedentary behaviour and bowel cancer risk. Researchers analysed data from more than 500,000 men and women for the study, which was published in the British Journal of Cancer. After six years of follow-up, 2,391 people from the UK Biobank study went on to develop bowel cancer.