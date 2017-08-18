Microsoft’s Bing search engine has become the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons today and it’s all because of a single image. Every single day Bing’s homepage shows a beautiful photograph. Today’s was of an absolutely breathtaking beach in Croatia. Here it is:

Now at first glance you might be thinking there’s absolutely nothing wrong with this picture. It is as you would expect, beautiful, idyllic and a perfect way to start your day. You would of course be extremely wrong. Eagle-eyed developer and now internet hero Andrew Lyle saw what no-one else wanted to see.

See it yet?

That’s right, hidden amongst the utopian shades of of blue and gold someone has drawn what is quite clearly a penis into the sand of what has to be one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Lol there's a penis carved into the sand on https://t.co/QaCFpLgwDP homepage https://t.co/vdTVPn0NMO — /* Andrew Lyle */ (@lylesback2) August 17, 2017

In defence of the the algorithm/moderator that chose the image for Bing’s homepage it is extremely hard to see at first glance. This is however the internet we’re talking about and so it was only ever going to be a matter of time.