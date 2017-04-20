When it comes to making a fish finger sandwich, less really is more - a bit of bread, some butter, a hearty dollop of mayo or tartar sauce and you’re good to go.

Sadly, Birds Eye didn’t quite get the memo.

The frozen food manufacturer recently promoted a fish finger sandwich on social media which appeared to contain tomatoes, salad leaves, jalapeño peppers and (drum roll, please)... olives.

Of course, the internet found it hilarious.

Nobody who works at Birds Eye has ever, *ever* made a fishfinger sandwich. pic.twitter.com/2oCt3s32d3 — Harry Harris (@CmonHarris) April 19, 2017

Journalist Harry Harris called the brand out saying: “Nobody who works at Birds Eye has ever, *ever* made a fish finger sandwich.

“Olives? Jalapeños? What a fucking apocalypse of a sandwich.”

At this point, Twitter erupted into hysterics.

@CmonHarris The fuck are olives doing in there? — Domestic Sluttery (@SlutteryHQ) April 19, 2017

@CmonHarris @Biltawulf Doesn't look as though they've ever cooked a fishfinger either. — Pam Harper (@PamHarper20) April 19, 2017

@CmonHarris @SlutteryHQ What a clusterfuck of a situation — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) April 19, 2017

On top of the unusual combination of ingredients, one Twitter user noted that the fish fingers didn’t even look like they were cooked properly.

Musician Rag’n’Bone Man also felt compelled to add his two cents to the mix.

In response to the furore, a Birds Eye spokesperson told the Mail Online: “Fish finger sandwiches and what makes the perfect sarnie has always been the subject of debate.