All six victims who lost their lives have now been named

One person remains in serious condition in hospital A further victim of the multi-car crash in Birmingham has been identified as a young man who had recently been freed from prison after being involved in a 130mph police chase. Kasar Jehangir, 25, was jailed in November 2016 for three years after the chase, which saw heroin thrown from the vehicle as it was pursued along the M6 near Walsall in the early hours of 18 July 2015, according to reports. Jehangir later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply. The Times writes he would be automatically released from prison at the half-way point of his sentence, but was eligible for earlier release on 12 December under a home detention curfew (HDC).

Caters Kasar Jehangir, 25, has been named as one of the victims of the Birmingham crash

PA Wire/PA Images The crash, in the early hours of Saturday, left six people dead

It is believed Jehangir and Mohammed Fasha, 30, were travelling in an Audi with Tauqeer Hussain, 26, who was also killed, and Zakkria Khan, aged 22, who was seriously injured when the car ploughed into a taxi in the early hours of Sunday. It is thought Jehangir, Fasha and Hussain, who were all named locally, were thrown from the Audi, thought to be a powerful S3 model, in the pile-up near the city centre. The driver of the taxi, Imtiaz Mohammed, a father-of-six, along with a man aged 42 and a woman aged 43 died after the vehicle smashed on its side.

The whole Deaf community is mourning in Birmingham. RIP Lucy Davis, a BSL Interpreter was one of the 6 people killed in a freak accident over the weekend along with her boyfriend in Birmingham. My heart hurts for her young children, mum, friends and family #birminghamcrash — Audrey Whyte (@AudreyWhyte_) December 18, 2017

RIP Lucy Davis you will be missed 😞😞😢 pic.twitter.com/4yQlqwJ9pR — Audrey Whyte (@AudreyWhyte_) December 18, 2017

The man has been named as Lee Jenkins, a scientist at University Hospital, Birmingham, and the woman as Lucy Davis, a British Sign Language interpreter working at Bournville College helping deaf and hearing-impaired students with their studies. Her sister Alison Worth posted on Facebook: “As some of you already know it was my beautiful kind lovely sister Lucy who died in the taxi on Saturday night when she and her boyfriend Lee had ended a lovely day and evening out with friends. Life is cruel. The pain we are enduring is almost unbearable. “Please people always be kind, as you just never know what will happen next.

They were in a taxi as they wouldn’t think of driving. They were wearing seatbelts as Lulu wouldn’t get in a car if the seatbelts didn’t work. They were happy. They were great together and had so many plans. You will always be in my heart and my thoughts. I miss you so much x.” A further tribute to Davis came from Audrey Whyte on Twitter, who wrote: “The whole deaf community is in mourning... My heart hurts for her young children, mum, friends and family.” Taxi driver Mohammed, 33, described by grieving relatives as ‘happy, loving and friendly’, was on his last job before heading home to his wife and family, according to his brother Noorshad Mohammed.

PA Imtiaz Mohammed, 33, was on his last job of the night when the crash occurred