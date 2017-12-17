The crash happened at about 1.10am at the entrance to the underpass on Lee Bank Middleway at the junction of Bristol Road.

Belgrave Middleway, near Edgbaston, will be closed from Islington Row to Bristol Street “throughout Sunday”, West Midlands Police said.

Six people have been killed and a seventh person is critically injured after several vehicles crash in Birmingham in the early hours of Sunday morning, West Midlands Ambulance Service has said.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said six vehicles were involved in the “extensive” crash scene.

Ambulances, the air ambulance and paramedics were all sent to the scene.

Police, @WestMidsFire & @OFFICIALWMAS are responding to a very serious crash on Lee Bank Middleway in Edgbaston, Birmingham near to the tunnel which goes beneath Bristol Street. Call received at 1.11am Sun 17/12. Avoid area. Road will be closed for a very long time.

All first responders at the scene are doing their very best in very difficult and upsetting circumstances. This is a very serious incident. If you saw the crash happen or the circumstances leading up to it, please call us now on 101.

An ambulance spokesman said in a statement: “In the first car there were a man and a woman. The vehicle had suffered very extensive damage but astonishingly, despite the damage, the pair had managed to get out and had suffered relatively minor injuries. They were taken to Heartlands Hospital by ambulance for further assessment.

“The second vehicle, a ‘black cab’ was on its side. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done to save the driver and he was confirmed dead at the scene. The man and woman in the back were rapidly extricated.

“Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the woman and she was also confirmed dead at the scene.

“The man was taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with the MERIT trauma doctor travelling with the crew. Sadly, he died at hospital.

“There were four men from the third car. All had been ejected. Tragically, three of them were confirmed dead at the scene.

“The fourth was also taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with the Critical Care Car doctor travelling with the crew. He was said to be in a critical condition on arrival.

“There were three further cars involved in the crash which had tried to avoid the crash scene.

“Ambulance staff did not see anyone from the first vehicle.

“A man and a woman from the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Heartlands Hospital for further assessment.

“There were two men in the third vehicle. One was discharged on scene after assessment; the other said he didn’t require any assistance.

“This was an extremely complex and distressing crash scene that required excellent multi-agency teamwork.

“The ambulance service has already debriefed all of the staff involved and will be providing on-going support as required due to the nature of the incident.”