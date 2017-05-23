Birmingham Vigil For Manchester Bombing Victims Interrupted By Axe-Wielding Man

Superintendent Andy Parsons said: “Officers spotted the man acting suspiciously and spoke to him. At this point they have arrested him.

“The man was carrying a bag, and as a precaution, Victoria Square where the vigil was being held was cleared for around 15 minutes.

“A small axe was recovered along with a large stick.”

The vigil saw faith and civic leaders as well as police and the public from across the city gather to pay tribute to the 22 dead and 59 gravely injured victims of last night’s terror attack at the Manchester Arena.