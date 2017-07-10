A teenager has told of how he was forced to fight off a bear as he camped in Colorado.

The 19-year-old, identified only as Dylan, awoke at 4am on Sunday to a “crunching sound”, before swiftly realising the black bear was chewing on his head.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said the teenager and his companions punched, yelled and hit at the bear during the incident at Glacier View Ranch 48 miles northwest of Denver. The injured teen was briefly treated in hospital and later released.