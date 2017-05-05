’Apple Tree Yard’ explored the disastrous fall-out when a woman gave into her desires, now its writer will bring to screen a classic tale of sexual repression and forbidden love.

BAFTA Award-winning writer Amanda Coe (who also wrote ‘Life in Squares’) will adapt Rumer Godden’s ‘Black Narcissus’ into a new three-part adaptation for BBC One.

Returning the romantic but dark love story to its original setting in the 1930s, as the western colonial order is about to explode into World War Two, the narrative follows Sister Clodagh and the nuns of St Faiths, who travel to Nepal to set up a branch of their order in the remote palace of Mopu.