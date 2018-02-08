All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    08/02/2018 20:11 GMT | Updated 55 minutes ago

    'Black Panther' European Premiere: The Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

    Lupita Nyong’o's gown glistened as she walked the red carpet.

    We knew the ‘Black Panther’ European premiere was going to be a feast for the eyes after the kaleidoscope of colour the cast treated us to at the US premiere.

    And Lupita Nyong’o surpassed our expectations in a gown that shimmered as she walked the red carpet at London’s Hammersmith Apollo on Thursday 8 January.

    An animal kingdom theme emerged with Chadwick Boseman and Daniel Kaluuya paying homage to big cats in their suits.

    Here are the stand out dresses and suits on the night:

    Lupita Nyong’o

    Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the movie, teamed a gown that glistened like a constellation with what is quickly shaping up to be one of the hottest beauty trends of this awards season: bold block eyeshadow.

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images

    Daniel Kaluuya

    Kaluuya, who plays W’Kabi, honoured the big cat theme with his tie - although he went for a tiger rather than a panther.

    Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
    Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images

    Chadwick Boseman

    Boseman, who plays T’Challa,  also incorporated tiger stripes into his look.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

    Danai Gurira

    Gurira’s reference to the animal kingdom was far less subtle than her costars’. The actress, who plays Okoye, looked majestic with the plumage of a regal bird spilling down one arm.

    Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
    Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

    Laetitia Wright

    Wright positively glowed in this beautiful soft gold strapless gown.

    Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
    Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri.
    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Florence Kasumba

    The vibrant shades of red, pink and orange cascaded like falling petals down Kasumba’s stunning pink gown.

    Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
    Florence Kasumba who plays Ayo in ‘Black Panther’.
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images

    See more of the red carpet looks by scrolling through the gallery below:

    Black Panther European Premiere

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebrity Style red carpetlupita nyongoBlack PantherDaniel KaluuyaChadwick BosemanDanai GuriraFlorence Kasumba

    Conversations