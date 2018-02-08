We knew the ‘Black Panther’ European premiere was going to be a feast for the eyes after the kaleidoscope of colour the cast treated us to at the US premiere.

And Lupita Nyong’o surpassed our expectations in a gown that shimmered as she walked the red carpet at London’s Hammersmith Apollo on Thursday 8 January.

An animal kingdom theme emerged with Chadwick Boseman and Daniel Kaluuya paying homage to big cats in their suits.

Here are the stand out dresses and suits on the night:

Lupita Nyong’o

Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the movie, teamed a gown that glistened like a constellation with what is quickly shaping up to be one of the hottest beauty trends of this awards season: bold block eyeshadow.