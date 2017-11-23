Blast ‘Consistent With Explosion’ Detected Where Argentinian Submarine Went Missing

Argentina says a sound detected in the missing submarine search is consistent with an explosion. The noise was observed around the time the ARA San Juan submarine sent its last signal last week. Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi described the blast in the morning of 15 November as “abnormal, singular, short, violent” and “non-nuclear.”

Handout . / Reuters A crew member stands on the ARA San Juan at the port of Buenos Aires in 2014

It was “consistent with an explosion”, he added. The navy did not have enough information to say what the cause of the explosion could have been or whether the ARA San Juan could have been attacked, Balbi told reporters. A huge sea and air hunt is being conducted for the craft, which went missing with 44 crew on board. The disappearance has plunged relatives of the crew members into an anguished wait for news and transfixed the South American country.

EITAN ABRAMOVICH via Getty Images A man waits for news outside Argentina's Navy base in Mar del Plata

The information about the explosion received on Thursday morning was consistent with a separate report received on Wednesday of an “acoustic anomaly” in the same area and around the same time the vessel gave its last signal, Balbi said. “This is very important because it allows us to correlate and confirm the acoustic anomaly from the US report yesterday,” he said. The site of the abnormal sound was close to where the German-built vessel gave its last location, about 430 km off the coast.

EITAN ABRAMOVICH via Getty Images Prayers for the missing in Buenos Aires