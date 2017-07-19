Blazin’ Squad Star Hints At Reunion Tour Following Marcel’s ‘Love Island’ Stint

If you said to us two months ago a Blazin’ Squad reunion was on the cards, we’d have laughed in your face, but thanks to this year’s ‘Love Island’, it’s now something that’s actually happening.
Following band member Marcel Somerville’s stint in the villa, the rest of the lads are planning a comeback with a tour and even new material.
Marcel’s former band mate and best pal Ollie Georgiou confirmed the news, telling Metro: “It will be the original line up, obviously there’s 10 of us. I’m not sure if all 10 of us will be doing it, but there will be a good chunk of doing it.
“It’s been a long while since a lot of us have been on stage and toured. Fingers crossed! We’ve had the offers from promoters so hopefully. If it can come together then all good.”
Ollie added Marcel would be in charge of the new material, having worked as a producer since the band went their separate ways during the 2000s.
“If we do do a tour and and start getting it all together then there will be new music,” he said. “We wouldn’t rely on old stuff and a lot of it would be done by Marcel because he’s very creative.”
Prior to entering the villa, Marcel wasn’t hopeful of a reunion happening, despite remaining in contact with the boys.
“There’s possibilities, but I think we may have to do it in like 10 years because everyone is off doing their own individual bits,” he told HuffPost UK. “We’ll have to be 40 or something and then do it.
“In March, we were all at Stuart’s wedding, but when it’s a wedding or someone has a kid, there’s always a party and we get together.
“But truth be told, there’s never been a time since we were 21 that we’ve all been in the same room together. There’s always been one or two missing.”
