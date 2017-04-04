Melanie Sykes is joining the team of the upcoming ‘Blind Date’ reboot, which will air on Channel 5 later this year.
The TV personality will serve as the new series’ voiceover artist, taking over from Graham Skidmor - best remembered as “our Graham” by ‘Blind Date’ viewers.
As well as introducing new host Paul O’Grady at the beginning of each episode, Mel will also be helping the contestants make the all-important decision about which of their suitors to choose from.
She gushed: “It’s an honour to be joining such an iconic show and to be working alongside my dear friend Paul.
“I can’t wait to help a new generation find love on the show.”
Meanwhile, Channel 5 Commissioner Sean Doyle has said: “Mel has the perfect mix of charm, cheek and warmth to work on this new version of ‘Blind Date’.”
While she’s best known for her TV presenting, Mel also has plenty of experience with voice work, co-hosting Alan Carr’s BBC Radio 2 show, as well as her own past show on Capital.
Former ‘I’m A Celebrity’ winner Vicky Pattison has also been tipped to be involved in ‘Blind Date’ in some capacity, though her exact role is not yet known.
‘Blind Date’ will begin production this week, according to Channel 5, with the new series thought to be staying true to the original, while also throwing in some modern touches, including the involvement of LGBT+ contestants for the first time.
The late Cilla Black’s eldest son, Robert, recently gave the show his blessing, adding he felt his mum’s best friend Paul O’Grady was definitely the right man for the gig.