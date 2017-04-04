Melanie Sykes is joining the team of the upcoming ‘Blind Date’ reboot, which will air on Channel 5 later this year.

The TV personality will serve as the new series’ voiceover artist, taking over from Graham Skidmor - best remembered as “our Graham” by ‘Blind Date’ viewers.

As well as introducing new host Paul O’Grady at the beginning of each episode, Mel will also be helping the contestants make the all-important decision about which of their suitors to choose from.