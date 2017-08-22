A fashion blogger who lost her brother, who had a rare genetic disorder, is set to shave her head so a young boy with cerebral palsy can access potentially life-changing treatment. Chloe Helen Miles, 21, from Aldershot, Hampshire, hopes to raise a staggering £30,000 so Enzo Thompson, four, can access stem cell treatment and live as independently as possible. “I knew straight away that I wanted to shave my hair for Enz, for a chance at a better quality of life for such a kind and funny boy,” she told HuffPost UK. “And I know my brother would’ve wanted me to.”

Chloe Miles Chloe with Enzo.

Chloe was left distraught when her brother Dylan died at the age of 17. He lived with Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder which left him severely disabled. One year after his death, she began volunteering with Sebastian’s Action Trust - a charity supporting the families of seriously ill children, which had helped Chloe and her family when Dylan was alive. The charity introduced her to Enzo and his family in November 2015 and from there, a beautiful relationship blossomed. “I was a little worried that meeting Enzo for the first time would be difficult and I did wonder if I was ready many times before my first visit,” Chloe said. “But when I met Enzo and his family I didn’t feel overwhelmed, they made me feel very comfortable and I knew I’d made the right decision.”

Chloe Miles Chloe and her brother Dylan.

Focusing on this new relationship also helped her grieve. “When Dylan passed away I had no one to be silly for, no one to entertain and interact with in the way that I’d known for my whole life with D,” she said. “Becoming such great friends with Enzo and his little brother, Luca [aged two], has helped me so much with my grieving process and helped me to keep hold of that silliness.” Enzo was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was five months old. The condition means he is severely physically disabled and is currently unable to sit, crawl, stand or walk. He is non-verbal and is fed through a gastrostomy (a device allowing him to be fed directly into his stomach). Enzo’s parents, Caroline Thompson, 31, and Daniel Thompson, 29, try to ease their young son’s symptoms with daily physiotherapy sessions, however Enzo often finds even the simplest of tasks difficult and exhausting.

C/O of the Thompson family Caroline Thompson with Enzo, 4, and Luca, 2.

Caroline, a stay-at-home mum from Odham, Hook, told HuffPost UK: “For Enzo, any achievement is a massive achievement. “Life for him is tough, he has to constantly push on and work hard, but he is the happiest little boy, with a fantastic personality, sense of humour and inspirational drive for life.” Enzo has already had one round of stem cell treatment, which his parents said helped him gain better head control so that he can sit upright while assisted, in his chair for longer periods of time. They also said it helped his motor skills, “so he is now able to reach for a toy and grasp it in his hand”. It is hoped that another round of treatment will help him even more, by giving him better head, arm and hand control, as well as movement, so that he can sit unsupported and be able to lift himself (for example, from a chair to a bed). His parents also hope he’ll be able to one day operate a power wheelchair and live as independently as possible.

C/O the Thompson family Enzo and his dad Daniel.