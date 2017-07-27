Vlogger Comes Out To His Five-Year-Old Brother On Camera And His Reaction Is Everything

When a vlogger came out to his five-year-old brother on camera, he received a better reaction than he ever could have imagined.

Oliver Potter, who posts videos under the name OliverVlogss, approached the topic of sexuality with his brother, Alfie, by asking the five-year-old what he associates with the word “love”.

“Do you think boy, girl, marriage, baby?” Oliver asked, before asking Alfie if he’d noticed the fact that he has never had a girlfriend.

Alfie said he had noticed, so Oliver asked: “How would it make you feel if I married a man?”

Much to his surprise, Alfie seemed over the moon.