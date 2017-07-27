Vlogger Comes Out To His Five-Year-Old Brother On Camera And His Reaction Is Everything

When a vlogger came out to his five-year-old brother on camera, he received a better reaction than he ever could have imagined.
Oliver Potter, who posts videos under the name OliverVlogss, approached the topic of sexuality with his brother, Alfie, by asking the five-year-old what he associates with the word “love”.
“Do you think boy, girl, marriage, baby?” Oliver asked, before asking Alfie if he’d noticed the fact that he has never had a girlfriend.
Alfie said he had noticed, so Oliver asked: “How would it make you feel if I married a man?”
Much to his surprise, Alfie seemed over the moon.
“If you marry a man it’s going to be sooooo cool because I saw in one movie... a man was in love with another man and everyone was saying ‘cool’,” Alfie said.
The youngster also didn’t seem surprised by his big brother coming out.
“I already know because you’re my brother and when you have a baby you’ll get the ones who got lost,” he said.
The brothers, from Essex, then shared an ab-lib song, singing the words “love is love” and “no room for hate”.
In the video’s description on YouTube, Oliver said Alfie’s reaction - particularly when he alluded to adoption - made his “heart melt”.
“My brother’s reaction made me realise what a kind and gentle soul he is. He is right - love is love, you really can be who you want to be, you just have to pluck up the courage to make it happen,” he said.
“I really hope you all enjoyed this video I know me and Alfie had fun filming it. Remember, always stay true to yourself.”