Just over half of the people in the UK may be at an increased risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke due to their blood type, according to a new study.

People who don’t have blood group O are slightly more likely to have heart disease or a stroke, according to an analysis of studies involving 1.3million people, presented at the European Society of Cardiology congress.

The researchers believe this could be because people with A, B and AB blood have higher levels of a blood-clotting protein.