BBC Current 'Blue Peter' presenters Barney Harwood, Lindsey Russell and Radzi Chinyanganya

The BBC previously defended the figure, insisting it needs to be put “in context”, given it was a signed repeat for viewers hard of hearing. While the episode scored an audience of 46,000 in another slot and has had 39,000 requests on BBC iPlayer, the figures are still away off the one million viewers the programme had ten years ago, when it still aired three times a week on mainstream channel BBC One. Calling for it’s return to the flagship channel, Peter continued: “I think it was better when it was on mainstream television because it picked up an audience of all ages; it wasn’t just for the age group at which it was aimed which always used to be seven to 12.”

PA Wire/PA Images Peter Purves presented 'Blue Peter' with Valerie Singleton and John Noakes

PA Archive/PA Images Janet Ellis (right) with co-presenter Caron Keating

Cheryl Taylor, Controller of CBBC told previously told HuffPost UK of the zero rating: “It is very important to put the comments made about viewing figures for ‘Blue Peter’ in context. “The episode in question is our repeated “signed” version which needs to air on CBBC in order to appear on BBC iPlayer - an important service for viewers who use BSL. “An additional repeat of this episode in a different time slot had an average audience of 46,000 and a 10.3% share of children aged 6-12 which is above the slot average. It has also been viewed 39,000 times on BBC iPlayer so far.”

Zero viewers? We beg to differ... pic.twitter.com/LhkcrzGzJQ — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) July 5, 2017

The BBC later released further figures on Twitter, clarifying the show’s popularity.