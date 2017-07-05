A repeat of an episode on digital channel CBBC, aired at 2.30pm on Tuesday 13 June, got a zero rating on the official system used to measure TV audiences.

BBC bosses have insisted that ‘ Blue Peter ’ is as popular as ever, after a recent episode of the BBC show failed to attract a single viewer, according to official data.

Viewing figures are still measured by the so-called BARB box – the technology used in 5,100 UK households - selected to represent the nation’s viewing habits.

Cheryl Taylor, Controller, CBBC told HuffPost UK: “It is very important to put the comments made about viewing figures for Blue Peter in context.

“The episode in question is our repeated “signed” version which needs to air on CBBC in order to appear on BBC iPlayer - an important service for viewers who use BSL.

“An additional repeat of this episode in a different time slot had an average audience of 46,000 and a 10.3% share of children aged 6-12 which is above the slot average. It has also been viewed 39,000 times on BBC iPlayer so far.”

In its heyday on BBC One, ‘Blue Peter’ attracted up to 8 million viewers. As recently as ten years ago, just under 1 million young viewers tuned in to watch the show three times a week on BBC One.