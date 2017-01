Want to turn up the volume on your stereo or change the destination on your satnav? BMW owners will one day be able to do so by gesturing to a holographic display.

That’s the vision for HoloActive Touch, one of the firm’s major announcements at this year’s CES. While it’s currently just a concept, BMW has form when it comes to rolling out the designs it presents at the show.

BMW

Two years ago, it announced a gesture control technology that is now available in its 5 and 7 Series models. And last year, it unveiled a panoramic display which also relies on gestures.

The firm says that HoloActive Touch takes these designs a stage further by removing the need for any physical contact with the interface at all.

The system will consist of a “free-floating” virtual display projected above the centre console, operated by finger movements. Confirmation of commands will be provided by ultrasound feedback.

“In neither case is there ever any actual contact between the driver and the user interface,” the firm said in a statement.

Wired reported the holographic, full-colour display will be generated by reflections and run BMW Connected, a personal assistant available on iOS.

There’s no word yet on when the technology might be rolled, but given the complexity of the design, it’s expected to take a little longer than it’s previous CES concepts.

Screens are taking centre stage at CES this year. LG has just announced both paper thin and almost entirely transparent flatscreen televisions. The best gadgets you can buy now