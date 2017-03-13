Boaty McBoatface Is About To Begin Its Very First Mission

Boaty McBoatface will embark on its first expedition this week as it travels to some of the deepest and coldest waters on Earth.

The little yellow submarine was given the quirky title after it topped a poll originally designed to name the government’s next polar research ship.

But ignoring the people’s wishes, ministers insisted that Sir David Attenborough would be a more appropriate title for the £200m vessel.

Instead, the name Boaty was bestowed on a trio of unmanned submarines as a sort of consolation prize for the public. Ironically, Boaty doesn’t look very boaty at all; it looks more like a WW2 bomb...