A 50-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman’s body was found in a suitcase in Leicester.
Kiran Daudia, 46, was found dead in an alleyway on Tuesday morning.
Ashwin Daudia, of Lyme Road, Leicester, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
The victim’s family said in a statement: “Kiran was a much loved mum, daughter, sister and auntie, and she will be deeply missed by us all.
“We ask that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”
Daudia was an employee at Next for nearly two decades.
A spokesman for Next said: “Next is shocked to learn of the tragic death of our colleague Mrs Kiran Daudia in such horrific circumstances.
“Kiran was a long-standing, much loved and highly respected member of our Customer Services Team, having worked at Next for over 17 years.
“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and co-workers at this saddest of times. She will be sorely missed.
“Naturally this is a police matter and Next is co-operating fully with the investigation.
“As it is an on-going situation Next is unable to comment further.”