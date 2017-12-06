Boob Baubles Are Here To Make Christmas The Breast

Forget tinsel and a handful of boring ornaments, you can now upgrade your Christmas tree with boob baubles. Following hot on the heels of last year’s vaginaments, the knitted baubles from Etsy are not only a brilliant celebration of mammaries the world over, but they’re also a handy reminder to do breast checks over the festive period.

Etsy

The handmade baubles, which come in a variety of colours, are created by Jennifer Clarke from SPILTHdesign. They cost £7 each and £3 for delivery to addresses in the UK.

Etsy

If you’re not content with just boob baubles and want a full celebration of the female form on your Christmas tree, the makers behind vaginaments are back this year with loads more colours and designs to choose from. Although they’re a little more pricey at £20.85 plus shipping costs to the UK from Canada. The unique store is the brainchild of Suzanne McAleenan, who handcrafts the colourful ornaments. She said: “Each vaginament is my own design, and each is endearingly cut, assembled, and entirely stitched by hand in my dining room in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. “No vaginaments are exactly the same…it’s all part of their charm.”