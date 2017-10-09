A Border Force agent has been arrested by police investigating a crime ring suspected of smuggling drugs and firearms into the UK.

The officer, a 36-year-old man from near Dover, was one of four British nationals detained by French police near Calais on Friday morning, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

French officers seized around 34 kilos of cocaine and seven kilos of heroin, while eleven firearms - including nine handguns and two revolvers - were also recovered, alongside magazines and suppressers.

All four Brits remain in custody in France.

Meanwhile, a further eight men were arrested by Met Police in Kent on Friday, six of whom have been charged with conspiracy to import firearms and class A drugs and have been remanded in custody.