Boris Johnson Claims Private Companies Will Pay For His New Bridge To France

Boris Johnson has said his proposed new bridge over the English Channel to connect the United Kingdom and France could be paid for by private companies as he stepped up his campaign for the project.

The foreign secretary said the Channel Tunnel will be “full” within seven years so another link was needed to cope with demand.

“It is a curiosity that two of the most powerful economies in the world are separated by barely 21-miles of water are connected by only one railway line,” he told MPs on Tuesday.

Johnson added he wanted to see a “great, swollen, throbbing umbilicus of trade” between the UK and France in future.