Why We Are Walking To The End Of The Earth For Prematurity

This April, we won’t be going away with the family for the Easter holidays or throwing ourselves into our many commitments. We are setting all of those pressing priorities aside to join a very special expedition, braving the extreme cold and desolate emptiness of a frozen ocean, to walk to the North Pole. We will be walking eight hours daily across constantly moving sea ice, navigating through cracks in the ice opening into the ocean as well as ridges and rubble created by the moving ice floes, pulling a 60kg sledge with all of the vital essentials that we will need to survive in this inhospitable environment. We will need to be totally self-sufficient, making camp in temperatures between -25 and -45ºC, braving ferocious weather and possible encounters with polar bears. Our only connection with civilisation during this journey into the vast unknown is through our expedition leader, polar explorer Alan Chambers, who maintains radio contact with a temporary Russian ice station, Camp Barneo, that is only there in the month of April. When we asked Alan what we can expect on this journey, Alan was almost poetic while being brutally honest in his response. The Arctic is one of the very last wild frontiers that tests mankind. He spoke of shifting ice floes, plummeting temperatures and a wind that ‘bites like a great white shark’ but those were just the physical elements. He also spoke about the isolation and nothingness that would pose a mental challenge that was not to be under-estimated. We will have highs and lows, and need to work as a team to survive.

We will be joined by an international group of business leaders, fellow sportsmen and adventurers from as far afield as Australia, Tel Aviv and the United States, who are united in common purpose, to raise awareness of the struggle and devastation caused by premature birth, and to raise funding for research into why some babies are born too soon and into new treatments to prevent premature labour. While we know that this expedition will be one of the hardest things that we’ve ever done, it cannot compare with the fight for life that premature babies face from the day they are born. Premature birth is the leading cause of childhood death and disability, more significant than infection, trauma or cancer. Fifteen million babies across the globe are born too soon each year. More than one million die. In the UK, 8% of babies are born preterm. That is 60,000 children a year – enough to fill 285 primary schools. Premature birth is not just a fight for life. Many children, particularly those born before 32 weeks of pregnancy, will grow up experiencing serious, long term consequences including cerebral palsy, asthma, learning difficulties, blindness and hearing loss. Unfortunately, 85% of women who deliver preterm do not know that they were at risk. For almost half of all preterm births, the cause is unknown.

Jason Fox Jason was born two months premature