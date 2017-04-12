Football fans can be fierce rivals - but the reaction of supporters in the wake of explosions near a Champions League team bus showed that kindness trumps any competition. Three bombs went off near Borussia Dortmund’s team bus which was carrying them to their Champions League quarter-final match against Monaco on Tuesday.

The match was postponed until the following day as a result, leaving fans who had travelled for the game at a loose end and some with nowhere to stay. As a gesture of solidarity, Monaco fans began chanting “Dortmund” from the stands of the German Westfalenstadion, where the match had been due to take place.

The home fans then went on to extend kindness to the visitors in return. Using the hashtags #bedforawayfans and #tableforawayfans, local supporters offered Monaco fans dinner and somewhere to stay.

Dear @AS_Monaco_ES fans. We have accomodation for for 5 people tonight to stay in Dortmund until tomorrow, just message me #bedforawayfans — Vespafoto (@vespafoto) April 11, 2017

Can offer 2 places to sleep in Recklinghausen, 20 minutes away from Dortmund-Can pick up with car if needed #bedforawayfans — Michael (@Michael_Ger_) April 11, 2017

I've got a couch for two persons 10 min walking distance from the stadium #bedforawayfans — Tobias M. (@TobiMoo) April 11, 2017

#bedforawayfans We have space for 2-3 people in #Castrop-Rauxel. 20 min by car from stadium. We speak german, english & persian. — Wichety (@Wichety) April 11, 2017

Many posted pictures of their gatherings on social media...

Thanks n'golo kanté haha #bedforawayfans #championsleague2017 #bvbasm A post shared by Nabil Clinton (@nabil4612) on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT