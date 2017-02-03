A survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing has announced she’s engaged to the firefighter who helped save her life.

Roseann Sdoia was standing as a spectator by the finishing line when the explosion went off.

Firefighter Mike Materia rushed to help and comforted her while she was transported to hospital.

Sdoia was forced to have her right leg amputated in hospital due to the injuries she sustained, but Materia was on hand to support her every step of the way.

The pair began dating later in 2013 and are now set to get married this autumn.