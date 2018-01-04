Bottle Of Vodka Worth £960,000 Stolen From Danish Bar

A £960,000 bottle of vodka – claimed to be the most expensive in the world – has been stolen from a Copenhagen bar.

The Russo-Baltique bottle was on loan to a Danish collector when it was seized from the Café 33 bar in the Vesterbro district.

Bar owner Brian Ingerberg told TV2 Lorry: “I had loaned [the bottle] from Russia from something called the Dartz Factory, which makes the world’s most expensive cars and vodka. It has been part of my collection for six months, but not anymore.