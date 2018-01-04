Bottle Of Vodka Worth £960,000 Stolen From Danish Bar

A £960,000 bottle of vodka – claimed to be the most expensive in the world – has been stolen from a Copenhagen bar.
The Russo-Baltique bottle was on loan to a Danish collector when it was seized from the Café 33 bar in the Vesterbro district.
Bar owner Brian Ingerberg told TV2 Lorry: “I had loaned [the bottle] from Russia from something called the Dartz Factory, which makes the world’s most expensive cars and vodka. It has been part of my collection for six months, but not anymore.
Why is it so expensive?
- Bottle is made of 3kg of gold and 3kg of silver
- Features a diamond encrusted cap shaped like a Russian imperial eagle
- Also adorned with leather from a 1912 Monte Carlo rally car
- It featured in an episode of House of Cards as a gift from the Russian president to his US counterpart
“I am obviously very upset. It was the icing on the cake in my collection. Of the 1,200 bottles I have, this was a very special bottle.”
Ingerberg has released CCTV images of the thieves, speculating that the masked individuals pictured may have somehow obtained a key.
The theft has been reported to the police.