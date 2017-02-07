A six-year-old boy who did an adorable dance to celebrate the end of his chemotherapy treatment, is winning over hearts on the internet.

Jimmy Spagnolo, from the US, was filmed in the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh ringing a bell to mark the end of his six-year treatment for a brain tumour.

“Jimmy finished a yearlong chemotherapy treatment yesterday and rang the bell with his family and the staff to celebrate,” the video caption read.

“The bell signifies so many emotions – it can signify the sound of tears, strength, fear, courage, doubt, satisfaction, relief and happiness all coming through as one, as people around them cheer this accomplishment.”