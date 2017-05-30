All Sections
    30/05/2017 10:48 BST

    Little Boy Gets Power To Decide Dad's Parking Fine In Court And Surprises Everyone With His Choice

    'What do you think I should do?'

    A little boy was granted the power to determine his dad’s parking fine in court, and his choice was rather unexpected. 

    The clip was filmed on US TV show ‘Caught In Providence’, in which real people have their cases heard in Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island. 

    The little boy who was sat on the judge’s lap was told: “I have a situation where your dad is charged with parking on a street up on the east side.

    “I have three choices: I can fine him $90, I can charge him $30 or I can do nothing.

    “What do you think I should do?”

    Kid determines his dads parking fine

    The little boy pondered for a few seconds then said: “$30.”

    Well, that told him.

    Conversations