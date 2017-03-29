All Sections
    • PARENTS
    29/03/2017 16:30 BST

    Little Boy Asks His Mum If He Is Allowed To Hug A Policeman

    His response is adorable ❤️

    They say you shouldn’t meet your heroes, but it seems they’re not always a disappointment. 

    This is after one little boy met his superhero, summoning the courage to ask a policeman for a hug in public (that is, after some mild encouragement from mum).

    This little boy asked his mom if he could go hug the police officer

    The boy was out with his family at a fast-food restaurant when he saw the police officer sitting on a nearby table and asked if he could go and hug him.

    Encouraged by his parents, he couldn’t quite believe his luck when the stranger agreed (and looked pretty smitten with the situation too). 

    Posted to Reddit by GallowBoob, the identity of the boy is unknown, but we really hope he keeps up the public displays of affection. 

    Adorable.

    Conversations