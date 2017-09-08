A young boy wrote a thank you letter to his local police department and it seems he has a pretty strong view of the violent side of the job.

The boy drew a photo of a policeman tasering a “gang member” who was laying on the ground.

He was writing to the department to thank them for “protecting our city and cleaning our streets”.

A policeman’s friend in Los Angeles, US, shared the note on Imgur on Thursday 7 September and explained that a local school had sent in letters of appreciation to the department.

“Thank you police department for protecting our city and cleaning our streets,” Josh’s note read.

“When I get old enough, I will enroll [sic] in the explorer programme and become a police officer.

“Thanks, Josh.”