Boy Talks About Farts On Live TV, Weatherman Has Every Parent's Reponse

Parents will be only too familiar with kids’ obsession with farts, bottoms and generally anything to do with poo.

We don’t know what it is, but to these kids toilet humour isn’t just funny, it is the foundation of all conversations for the best part of a decade.

And to be honest, if we never heard another knock-knock fart joke, it would still be too soon.

Now one boy has taken his obsession nationwide, after crashing a live weather report on Mississippi news station, WLBT.